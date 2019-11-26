DW Drums Hosts “Family Reunion”

Company Founders and Seminal Artists Reunite for One Special Day

(DW) hosted a day of memories and storytelling featuring some of the world’s most notable drummers, all of whom have also been dedicated supporters of the DW Drums for decades.

“With the reissue of our original maple Santa Monica shell, we felt this would be the perfect opportunity to reminisce with the original players from back in the day. These were the drummers who’ve been onboard with us playing the drums since BEFORE 1990,”commented Scott Donnell, VP of Marketing for Drum Workshop.

Part recollection and part recognition, this event welcomed an impressive line-up of drummers across almost every musical genre. Each immediately embraced the moment and enjoyed the opportunity to reconnect with old friends. The list of influential attendees included:

Larry Aberman

Jacob Armen

Bruce Becker

Michael S. Clark

Fred Coury

Jimmy DeGrasso

Burleigh Drummond

Charles Esposito

John Ferraro

Philip “Fish” Fisher

Josh Freese

Richie Gajate Garcia

Joey Heredia

John “Vatos” Hernandez

Tris Imboden

Jim Keltner

Rick Latham

Tom Mendola

Jonathan Moffett

Louis Molino III

Tom Morris

Patrick Munzingo

David Owens

David Palmer

Rikki Rocket

Danny Seraphine

Jim Varley

Chad Wackerman

Billy Ward

Peter Wolf

DW founders Don Lombardi and John Good hosted an on-camera “Town Hall” where the participants were encouraged to tell their favorite stories about the early days of the company, the instruments and the importance that DW Drums played in their careers. More than two hours was recorded for future release on DW’s youtube channel.

DW Executive VP and resident Woodologist, John Good, added, “This was a memorable trip down memory lane. These fine folks are not only some of the most talented drummers anywhere; they really have become family to us all. I can’t wait for DW fans to see the video.”

To find out more about the Santa Monica Series drums, visit www.dwdrums.com or www.youtube.com/dwdrums.