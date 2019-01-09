DW Crafts First-Ever Pure Almond™ Drumsets

California Custom Drum Makers Discover New Tone Wood For Drum Making

Drum Workshop Inc. recently announced the introduction of a new wood choice to their award-winning Collector’s Series® line. Pure Almond™ is the hardest wood currently offered in the California Custom Shop assortment, possessing a bright sonic personality in the same family as Pure Oak™ and Pure Purpleheart™.

Handcrafted in DW’s California Custom Shop, the ground-breaking Pure Almond drums feature a new Staggered Tandem Core™ shell design that puts less tension on the shell and balances the inherent attack and brightness of the almond wood. Each hand Timbre Matched® drum is finished in a distinct Toasted Almond to Natural Burst Lacquer Specialty finish, and can be complemented with any Custom Shop hardware color (chrome/satin chrome/nickel/black nickel/gold).

Collector’s Series ®Pure Almond™ 6-piece drums are available following California Custom Shop sizes (a maximum of 6 pieces may be ordered):

TOMS

7×10

8×10

8×12

9×12

12x14F

14x14F

14x16F

BASS DRUMS:

14×20

18×20

18×22

SNARES:

4×14

4.5×14

5×14

5.5×14

6×14

6.5×14

7×14

8×14

Offered seasonally, approximately 50 drum sets and 50 snare drums will be produced in 2018. Each drum is specially labelled and signed by John Good, DW Drums’ Executive Vice President and Drum Designer.

“We harvested the almond wood from old, no longer economically viable almond trees that were being replaced.’ explains Good, “We gave them new life and created a thing of beauty. Play these drums, it will move you.”

Other proprietary features such as True-Pitch 50™, True-Tone snare wires, MAG Throw-Off™ System with 3P 3-position butt plate, STM tom mounts and DW Heads by REMO all come standard.

Visit the Drum Workshop booth #202A, Level 2 http://www.dwdrums.com/