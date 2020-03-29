DVSN To Release New Album “A Muse In Her Feelings” On 4/17

Announcing the start of a new creative chapter, dvsn will release their third full-length album, A Muse In Her Feelings, via OVO Sound on April 17th. The critically-acclaimed Toronto duo have unlocked the album pre-order HERE.

To herald A Muse In Her Feelings, dvsn share a brand new single entitled “Between Us” [feat. Snoh Aalegra]. Over the chic Nineteen85 production using a classic Usher sample, Daniel Daley’s vocals stretch from his verse into the intimate hook stating, “I don’t want nothing in between us, nothing there to stop the feeling.” Meanwhile, Snoh makes a seductive cameo, picking up the conversation with Daniel through her delicate delivery. “Between Us” is a nod to the classic R&B remix with dvsn’s previous track, “In Between,” serving as the new single’s inspiration. dvsn said of the track:

“We’ve never been afraid to take risks in our songwriting, and this time is no different. With Snoh’s help, we were able to casually blur the lines of communication and temptation.” “Between Us” also arrives on the heels of dvsn’s “A Muse,” which dropped in January as the first single and title track to the anticipated album. Not only did the song already clock in over 13.4 million streams and 1.6 million video views, but it also attracted widespread praise. HYPEBEAST wrote, “The mellow track sees frontman Daniel Daley waxing poetic about his current love interest, while producer Nineteen85’s sensual beat carries him through in the background,” and affirmed, “Since joining OVO Sound in 2016, dvsn has increasingly made a mark for themselves in the R&B space.” Meanwhile, the pair spoke to Billboard in-depth about their current phase and what to expect on the new project.

Building a dynamic catalog, A Muse In Her Feelings follows 2017’s Morning After, which bowed in the Top 20 of Billboard‘s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” chart and collected 445 million cumulative streams to-date. Experience A Muse In Her Feelings April 17th.