DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon Raises Over $1 Million

WDVE/Pittsburgh held their 16th-annual “DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon” and raised over $1.06 million in support of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The “DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon” raised vital funds that enable UPMC Children’s Hospital to provide the highest level of care to each patient when they need it most.

From September 13-15, WDVE air personalities including Randy Baumann, Bill Crawford, Val Porter, Mike Prisuta, Michele Michaels and Chad Tyson, interviewed current and former patients and their families on-air, as well as UPMC Children’s staff who shared personal experiences and stories from the hospital.

“We are beyond thrilled to raise over one million dollars in donations this year for UPMC Children’s,” said Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation President Rachel Petrucelli. “We can’t thank the WDVE staff, the listeners and the sponsors enough for going above and beyond to make this year unforgettable. “This again showcases how UPMC Children’s has and always will be supported by the Pittsburgh community.”

“It is truly amazing the response to the DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon,” added iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Market President Tim McAleer. “WDVE has engaged listeners in the Pittsburgh community and around the country who rally for the kids, and I am continually impressed with the DVE talent for the effort they put forth, which is reflected by this year’s funds raised.”

For the past 16 years, DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon has raised over $10 million to benefit UPMC Children’s.

For more information about the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation or to donate, please visit givetochildrens.org.