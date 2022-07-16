Dusty Durston Releases Debut Single “de Sade”

Up-and-coming rocker Dusty Durston hasalongside its accompanying, which was directed by the artist’s brother, Mac Durston. The new single follows Durston after breaking up from his long-term partner and tries to acclimate to being single for the first time in a long time; a feeling so complex, yet universal. Driven by a catchy guitar riff, “de Sade” is an infectious 90’s indie-rock anthem that will be on repeat all summer long.

“It’s uncomfortable and thrilling” Durson says about this difficult period of his life, in which he moved across the country to Los Angeles. “The song is about embracing that unknown and feeling yourself while you do”. Dusty’s confident vocal performance gives the track a sense of unrelenting optimism and sends the message that even if you’re unsure of what’s coming next in life, in the end things will all work out.

The accompanying visual for the song fits perfectly as Dusty embraces his inner rockstar; headbanging, and surrounded by beautiful women with money falling from the sky. The single serves as a great introduction to the world of Dusty Durston. “de Sade” is about fully embracing the unknown and entering a new chapter in your life.