Dustin Lynch Captures Small Town Life on ‘Little Town Livin”

Dustin Lynch honors small-town life in his new song, “Little Town Livin.'”

Lynch blends hip-hop and country on the smooth track, which he co-wrote with Rhett Akins, Zach Crowell and Ben Hayslip. Similar to Jason Aldean on “Dirt Road Anthem,” Lynch tries his hand at rapping in the verses.

The song’s lyrics nod to a variety of facets of growing up in a small country town, from driving down dirt roads to spending the summer nights sharing a beer with friends. “We’re just little town livin’ / When the sun goes down / We’re gonna ride / Turnin’ dirt into dust / Ain’t got a lot / But ain’t a damn thing missing,” Lynch sings over a modern mix of guitar, drums and bass.

The country star released a three-song EP on Friday (March 8) titled Ridin’ Roads, featuring “Little Town Livin'” along with “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes” and the title track. It’s the first sample of new music since he reached the top of the charts with his most recent album, Current Mood, in 2017, which spawned two No. 1 singles in “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy.” He scored his sixth No. 1 hit, and first as a songwriter, with “Good Girl” in early 2019. In addition to writing his own music, Lynch has also lent his songwriting talents to the Backstreet Boys’ DNA album on a track titled “Just Like You Like It.”

Lynch is set to venture out on the road on Thomas Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour from May through October. He’ll serve as a support act alongside Russell Dickerson and Akins, Rhett’s father.