Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice teaming up for co-headlining Red Rocks concert

This post was originally published on this site.

Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice are teaming up for a co-headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Col. on April 22, it was announced today. A percentage of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

A post on social media reads: “You ready for round 2, @RedRocksCO?! Can’t wait to hit that magical stage again with @ChaseRiceMusic on Wednesday, April 22.A percentage of ticket proceeds will go toward the @wffoundation. Thank you to my friends at @CoorsBanquet and #ProtectOurProtectors for their continued dedication to supporting firefighters and their families”

Lynch shares: “Red Rocks is such a legendary venue, I couldn’t be more pumped to be back – especially with my buddy Chase Rice joining me this time around. I’m excited to partner with my friends over at Coors Banquet and help in their mission to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. This one’s going to be special. See y’all out there.”

For ticket information, head to Lynch and Rice‘s websites.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com