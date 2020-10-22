Dustin Collins Puts His Foot Down in “Stand For The Flag”

With Dustin Collins, what you see is what you get, but more often than not, you should expect the unexpected. Collins will be the first to tell you that nobody can ‘out-hillbilly’ him, and yet, his grassroots promotional strategies have catapulted him to heights most independent artists never reach.

Making numerous appearances on the Billboard charts, including the No. 1 spot on the Singles Sales chart with “Cold Dead Hands,” Dustin Collins is living proof that when your stance is strong enough, anything is possible. It is with this spirit that Collins announces his October 20 single “Stand For The Flag”— available for pre-save on October 5.

“If you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything,” Collins asserts. “I can say without a doubt that the most successful songs of my career have been the ones where I’m unapologetically myself. That’s the best thing about this country, we have the right to not only have an opinion, but share it openly and honestly. The American flag has gone from being a symbol of pride and unity to some kind of threat.”

“Stand For The Flag” serves as a reminder that having pride in your country should in no way alienate one person from another. Collins aims to dispel any common misconceptions that now surround what was once a guiding light, leading our nation to freedom.

“For me, it makes no difference what you choose to believe in, politically or otherwise. I can respect anyone who uses their first amendment right. It’s your constitutional privilege to disagree with me, and this flag represents your freedom to do exactly that. A lot of people have forgotten that, but I haven’t and I won’t apologize for it, either.”