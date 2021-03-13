Dustin Chapman “Words & Alibis” Now At Country Radio: Download Now

Dustin Chapman has seen his career flourish in recent years, as it is apparent that his hard work and dedication is well-respected and appreciated by individuals all around the world. In recent years, he has gotten to perform a duet with American Idol Winner Scotty McCreery, released his debut EP which peaked at #52 on the iTunes Top Country Albums Chart, has been nominated for dozens of awards from the Carolina Country Music Awards, the Carolina Music Awards, the Josie Music Awards, the International Singer Songwriter Music Awards, and his 2019 single “Plus One” won a World Songwriting Award, the International Singers-Songwriters Association Awards for Best Male Single of 2020, and the X-Pose-Ing Music Award for Best Modern Country Song of 2020. Along with that, his single “Slow Dance” reached new heights for his career, as it was added to radio stations all over the world, and the music added to several national networks, including a feature on CMT’s website. This song was also awards a World Songwriting Awards, along with his song “Baby” ft. Angel Paez which was recognized as the best musical collaboration of 2020. Most recently, Chapman was chosen to be a contestant on season four of American Idol and will be releasing his highly-anticipated single “Words & Alibis” in March 2021.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Dustin Chapman

Song Title: Words & Alibis

Publishing: Dustin Chapman

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Words & Alibis

Record Label: Dustin Chapman Music