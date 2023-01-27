Duo LW6 X CP6 team up with Dawnz and Florida-based rapper TheKidOnfroy on Snowin’

Get ready for a winter wonderland of sound as Dublin-based duo LW6 X CP6 join forces with fellow Irish rapper Dawnz and Florida’s own TheKidOnfroy for their latest hit, “Snowin’.” This track is a melting pot of American and Irish rap styles, blending melodic instrumentals and drill and rap vocals, all inspired by the festive season and the progress the artists have made in their careers.

But “Snowin'” wasn’t just any ordinary track, it all began with a chance encounter on YouTube where the artists stumbled upon an intriguing beat and began freestyling over it. From there, the song was written and recorded in a series of studio sessions, with TheKidOnfroy even adding his own verse all the way from Florida. The final product was then mixed and mastered in London by a friend of the duo.

If you’re a fan of fast-paced rapping and stringy flows, then you’ll love LW6, who has often been compared to Central Cee. And if you’re into aggressive and energetic delivery, then CP6 is your man, who has been compared to the likes of Skepta and Stormzy. Meanwhile, Dawnz is known for his melodic rhymes and captivating flows in the genres of hip hop and pop rap and TheKidOnfroy creates upbeat rap songs with bouncy instrumentals and experimental sounds.

With “Snowin’,” the artists aim to bring together a diverse audience and showcase their ability to create enjoyable music. So, put on your headphones and get ready to embrace the winter season with the sounds of LW6 X CP6, Dawnz and TheKidOnfroy’s latest hit, “Snowin’.

Meet The Artist:



LW6 X CP6 is a Dublin-based music duo who have been creating music together for about two years. They have a history of producing rap and drill songs, and have released a number of successful tracks, including “Scene,” which has garnered over 70,000 streams. In addition to their work as a duo, they have also collaborated with fellow Irish rapper Dawnz on several projects.

Dawnz is a rapper based in Dublin who releases music in the genres of hip hop and pop rap. He is known for his melodic rhymes and captivating flows, and has worked with a number of artists in the Irish rap scene.

TheKidOnfroy is a rapper based in Florida, USA who creates upbeat rap songs with bouncy instrumentals and experimental sounds. He has a strong following in the American rap scene, and has worked with a number of artists on collaborative projects.