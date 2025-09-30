Duke & Goldie Find Strength in Community on Uplifting Single “West End Queen”

Pacific Northwest-based Americana duo Duke & Goldie return with “West End Queen (Abattoir)” – a free-spirited, heartfelt track inspired by the chaotic beauty of life in one’s early twenties. Blending warm folk storytelling with a mystical country twang, the single celebrates resilience, self-worth, and the power of community that lifts us up.

“I was living in Montreal, then Toronto, when I met Eric ‘the Duke’ Duquette – figuring out life as a young woman trying to build a stronger sense of self, community, and independence,” says Jena “Goldie” Gogo. “The verses reflect on my own life experiences and meeting Eric as he was also coming of age. The choruses feel like I’m looking back and singing to my friends from that time, as much as to a younger version of myself. It was a time of searching for purpose while also navigating love and desire.”

The song’s original working title, “Abattoir” (French for slaughterhouse), was meant to capture the emotional intensity of those years, but ultimately “West End Queen” won out, in tribute to the vibrant Toronto neighbourhood and chosen family that inspired the song’s heart: “It’s a great way to describe how powerful it felt to realize you can lift others up who might be struggling to see themselves the way you see them and, likewise, lift yourself up.”

Recorded with acclaimed producer Erik P. H Nielsen (City and Colour, Blue Moon Marquee), who also mixed and played bass, alongside musicians Scott Smith, Darryl Havers and Leon Power, “West End Queen (Abattoir)” almost didn’t make it onto the record. “We weren’t sure it would make the cut amongst the other tunes we were ready to record with our limited studio time,” Goldie admits. “But when we mentioned maybe not recording it, everyone in the room said, ‘What do you mean we might not do this one? It’s way too fun not to!’”

Duke & Goldie’s sophomore EP, Romance and Ramblin’, will be released November 7th 2025 and is produced by Erik P.H Nielsen.