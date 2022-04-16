Dude Low Merges Whimsy With Societal Crises In New Chill Pop Album
After a series of successful singles, French indie pop artist Dude Low is releasing his highly anticipated album, Ego Trip, on April 8. On a hunt for philosophical discovery, Dude Low found his way to the album through expressing his thoughts on topics such as money, modern society, and vices. Ego Trip is a poetic journey inward as it offers you a ticket to the moon. Dude Low was inspired by artists like Voidz and King Krule to express his opinions – controversial or not – and seek a better way of life.
The focus single on the album, “Sulla Luna,” discusses the disconnect between humans. “You feel me, when my body glows, I feel you, our tiny brains are linked,” he sings. Lyrics like this serve as irony against social media and its control over human communication. While every song touches deep messages, the production behind Ego Trip will leave listeners dancing – purposely designed to provide an escape from reality. Fans can currently stream “Amnesia” and “Bottle” from the album while they await the full release on April 8.
Dude Low, the modern proletarian, is back for 10 tracks with rich sounds that explore his wandering Ego trip. From his headquarters (Rennes), he calls for a journey after a year of solitary therapy, far from his tribe: humans. Neither too political, nor too fatalistic, Dude Low spits on what annoys him without claiming to know the solution. Through beats that rub up against hip hop, the artist wants to be uncompromising by creating his own artisanal mix ready to swing his left hook in the unbearable gloom of routine, or by enhancing it with a melancholic caress. Who said romance was dead? Not Dude Low. Life is like a Wes Anderson movie, it all depends on how you perceive it. Gathering momentum from a run of shows in France, Dude Low has wrapped up recording sessions in anticipation of his upcoming album Ego Trip on Fogwood Records.