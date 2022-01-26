Dude Low Embarks On A Synth Pop Adventure With New Single “Amnesia”

French indie pop-rock artist Dude Low is back with his latest single, “Amnesia,” to introduce a cosmic musical era. The single surrounds the idea of escapism and embarking on an otherworldly journey. This is the first single of many new tracks to come from Dude Low, all of which will explore the artist’s Ego Trip – which is the name of his upcoming album – and personal discoveries through solitary therapy. Melancholic synth layers and a punctual hip-hop beat create an almost magical sensation of following a rabbit hole, even if you’re unsure of the ending.