Dublin based Experimental artist Nonzus Magnus gives us a reason to ‘SMILE’ in new single

Following the release of his experimental and genre-bending, EP, ‘Black Canvas’ and breakthrough single ‘In Need Her’ in late 2020, Dublin based singer/songwriter and producer Nonzus Magnus strikes back with new pop-rap single ‘Smile’. A contemporary approach to alternative hip hop, narrating a tale about a lover realising his faults in a relationship, the damage it’s caused and wanting to turn back time but realising it may be too late.

Produced by Khazh producer Jeepsy Jim and Ukrainian producer Wonderson, ‘Smile’ an eventful experience in its own right. The playful and animated nature of the percussion patterns, drive the rhythm of the song. Carefully placed melodies that bring colour and clarity to the piece harmoniously sync with Nonzus’s vocals, creating an intricately smooth and groovy experience with dynamic transitions and quaint ethereal moments. The combination of these elements is present in the infectiously catchy chorus that rides on a bouncing 808 sequence adding an eclectic texture to the performance.

Speaking on the creative process Nonzus shared “This was the first track I’ve had someone else produce in the last year of creating music. The sound we were going for was more on the alt pop and euphoric spectrum. We used a lot of live instruments which I have never used before in my own production which was a breath of fresh air. The track was recorded in late December, to be released in January. Due to an unfortunate passing of a relative, its release was delayed. Rather than going through the motions, I decided to input the energy and emotion into this track”

Hailing from Dublin 15, Nonzus Magnus(‘Magnus’ stemming from the Greek meaning ‘Great’ or ‘Mighty’) is an experimental artist dwelling in the realm of hip hop, R&B, Trap, Afrobeat, Baile funk, all the way to alternative Rock. Championing a unique and eclectic sound, combining a multitude of different influences and sounds together, creating a memorable sound of his own with his instantly recognizable voice and his ability to switch it up.

Growing up listening to the likes of Michael Jackson, Usher, Pharrell Williams, 50 Cent, Eminem, Nirvana, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Drake, PartyNextDoor. Nonzus began his musical journey with piano lessons as a child and later in life picking up the Guitar and learning the art of strings. Eventually transitioning to music production in 2014 to later release his first song “NUKETOWN” Early 2017. Quickly gaining popularity in the underground hip hop scene Nonzus followed up by performing at Longitude Festival, Opening up for Ireland’s Hare Squead at their first London Headline show and later having his first London Show alongside Amni Boys, Cosmo Pyke and DJ Olos. Previously mentioned in illustrious outlets such as District Magazine, Earmilk, Nialler9, The thin Air.