Drum Workshop Music Foundation Announces Project Timeline

DW Music Foundation (DWMF) is delighted to announce Project Timeline. A new initiative with the objective of highlighting the importance of the African American musical lineage and the influence it has had on a wide range of music genres.

Project Timeline is a music-centric advisory board made up of manufacturing industry veterans and celebrated drummers and percussionists. It aims to deliver of a program working with schools in underserved communities to spark musical interest and engage young people of all ethnic backgrounds, ages, abilities by donating resources including instruments and qualified, passionate educators.

Special Ambassadors for Project Timeline include award winning percussionists Kevin Ricard, Mona Tavakoli, Taku Hirano (Fleetwood Mac) and drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr. (Dr. Dre, Herbie Hancock, LeAnn Rimes). Speaking about the initiative, Lawrence said: ‘DW is the only company that is progressive and aware enough to initiate a project like this. Project Timeline is a huge step in the right direction.’ See Trevor talking about the project here.

Each year, during Black History Month, Drum Workshop will design and build an exclusive, limited edition run of 10 snare drums. These special drums will retail at $1000 each with 100% of sale proceeds going to Project Timeline. For 2021 the all maple 6×14”, 10-ply Collector’s Series drums are finished in Ivory Ebony Exotic with Piano Black lacquer bands and chrome hardware with special Project Timeline batter head.

DWMF invites you to join them, as the foundation reaches out to underprivileged, disadvantaged and deprived schools to kindle music engagement, illuminate the potential and embolden growth with each beat of the drum.

To learn more about DWMF, Project Timeline and to purchase the limited edition snare drums, please visit http://www.dwmf.org/