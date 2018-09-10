Drowning Due To Alcohol Intoxication Blamed For Dolores O’Riordan’s Death

In JANUARY, we eported CRANBERRIES singer DOLORES O’RIORDAN had died in a LONDON hotel at the age of 46. In a statement to the press, her publicist did not divulge the circumstances of her passing, other than it say it was ‘sudden’ and that her family is ‘devastated’.

Now, CNN reports she died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

“The death of O’RIORDAN at the HILTON HOTEL ON PARK LANE in LONDON was an accident, coroner SHIRLEY RADCLIFF ruled at WESTMINSTER Coroner’s Court,” notes CNN. “Police officer NATALIE SMART, who attended the scene, told the inquest that O’RIORDAN was found in the bath in her hotel room,” adding, “Five miniature bottles and a bottle of champagne were found in the room along with containers of prescription drugs with a number of tablets inside.”