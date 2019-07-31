Drew Baldridge Impacts Country Radio With Solid New Single “Middle Of Nowhere Kids”

Cold River Records recording artist Drew Baldridge returns to country radio with his brand new single, “Middle of Nowhere Kids.” Co-written by Randy Montana, Tony Lane and John Pierce, the solid new track serves as the lead release from the singer/songwriter’s forthcoming sophomore studio album.

“Middle of Nowhere Kids” is a personal track for Baldridge, reminiscent of his days growing up in Patoka, Illinois. The lyrically driven track is fused with Drew’s striking vocals, making “Middle of Nowhere Kids” a relatable song that makes for a great fit on today’s country radio and streaming airwaves.

In addition to “Middle Of Nowhere Kids,” Baldridge has also treated fans to the release of “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” across digital music outlets. The compelling track is coupled with a fantastic arrangement, ultimately resulting in a timeless track that serves as another strong release from the talented artist.

Since the release of his 2016 debut album Dirt On Us, Baldridge has continued to hone his craft over the past few years, and is set to deliver an incredible collection of new music that is relevant, timeless and essential. Drew Baldridge is a valuable addition to the country music format, and as he embarks on this new chapter, there is no doubt that he is moving forward toward a breakthrough career experience with his new music ahead.

