London-based dream-pop songstress Lucy Mason has drafted NICOLAAS for a remix of ‘Runaway (NICOLAAS Remix)’ which has been released on 2 August. She has already garnered support from tastemaker publications such as CLASH Magazine, The 405, Line Of Best Fit, Metro, Wonderland, and The Independent (UK) and she has racked up well over 2 million streams. Her appearance on NICOLAAS’ ‘No Stranger Thing (feat Lucy Mason) premiered on CLASH and received support from popular Youtube channel Mr Revillz, synth-wave aficionado’s New Retro Wave, and went on to reach Hype Machine #1.

Deep basslines and lush embellishments set the tone for ‘Runway (NICOLAAS Remix)’. Reminiscent of the sound of Breakbot, Gunship, or Kavinsky the track is a sultry retrowave offering with NICOLAAS’s signature 80’s synth work accentuating Mason’s breathy vocals.

Speaking of the track Lucy says: “I have always loved working alongside Rob (NICOLAAS) and although we’ve never met in person we seem to completely understand each other musically. I am in love with his remix of ‘Runway’ and I’ve always felt so lucky to be able to work together. I’m looking forward to whatever we create next!”

Canadian recording artist and producer, NICOLAAS has seen considerable support with prior releases. The Louis La Roche Remix of ‘No Stranger Thing’ was premiered via Earmilk and Youtube channel Mr Revillz. ‘Real Escape (Disco Despair Remix)’ premiered via Discobelle. NICOLAAS was formerly known as Muneshine – one half of the 2004 rap duo Phocus, who sold over 40 000 records on the Japanese label Handcuts Records. His production on D-Sisive’s ‘Nobody with a Notepad’ was chosen in The Huffington Post’s ‘100 Best Canadian Songs Ever’ in 2014, and that same year saw the single ‘Venus & Mars (Freddie Joachim Remix)’ premiere on Majestic Casual, gaining 940 000-plus plays on YouTube and nearly 800 000 on Soundcloud. He has been nominated for four Juno Awards, A Much Music Video Award, won two Polaris Music Prizes, a SOCAN Echo Songwriter’s Award and has taken home an East Coast Music Award. As Muneshine he has collaborated with artists such as Pete Rock, Sean Price, DJ Spinna, Buckwild, Guilty Simpson and Rob Swift – as well as touring extensively with The Herbaliser. He has racked up over 1.4 million streams on Spotify, over 2.3 million Youtube views, including spots on popular channels MrRevillz and Underground Charisma, been featured in tastemaker publications such as Noisey, VICE, EDM Sauce, IX Daily and has received vast airplay on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Hip Hop Mix with Sarah Love. He now returns as NICOLAAS, retiring the pseudonym Muneshine, and with the new moniker, a rebirth – broadening his horizons into genres that he had admired from a distance.

