Dream Of This Entertainment Releases A.C. “The Journey”: Radio/Media Download

Real Name: Diquon Thompson Sr

Artist Name: AC

D.O.B: 08/28/1983

Diquon (AC) Thompson Sr. He is Originally from Easton, Maryland; A.C was bought up on old classic r & b which he loved, but the love soon switch to hip hop once hearing artists like: L.L.Cool J, Run DMC, Will Smith, Slick Rick, Rakim & Eric B, Dougie Fresh, and K.R.S. one.

A.C, which is an abbreviation for ”Artistic Creation” is a new school artist, with an old soul, with a message to get out to his fans. He was asked: Why do you think people will listen to your lyrics and music with so many good artist in the industry that are already recognize worldwide ?, He look at me very calm and said, I can give you , many reasons why I’m different, but I will tell you this, ”This is not about a difference, This is about making it. ” I been threw what your going threw, relate with me threw my songs,” and you can over come any trials and tribulation that comes your way; meaning in a short way to say :

“You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem, as Leroy Eldridge Cleaver said, ” I already made my choice”.

Currently working on my debut single “MY JOURNEY” coming soon

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: A.C.

Song Title: The Journey

Publishing: Diquon Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: The Journey

Record Label: Dream Of This Entertainment