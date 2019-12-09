Drake White Reveals Harrowing Details of Battle with AVM

After suffering a brain bleed due to an AVM complication onstage in Roanoke, VA on August 16, Drake White was unable to the move the left side of his body.

Speaking exclusively with “The Doctors” on Tuesday, December 10, Drake reveals heart-wrenching details of discovering the AVM (arteriovenous malformation – a tangle of blood vessels in the brain) and his road to recovery.

“I’m on the mend and can’t thank my beautiful wife Alex, our friends, family and incredible fans enough for their unending support,” says Drake. “I’m very grateful to ‘The Doctors’ for helping share my story so that others may have a better understanding of the symptoms of an AVM, and what treatments are available. I hope you tune in.”

