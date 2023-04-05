Doug Kolmar “So Said Life” – a plea for peace: Radio/Media Download

Doug Kolmar is an award-winning songwriter, recognized as an insightful and poetic lyricist, and deft fingerstyle guitarist. Originally from the New York City area, he has called Maine home for over 20 years. His fourth full-length album, So Said Life, was released in 2022 and reached #34 on the FAI Folk charts. The title track was Runner Up in the Best Group/Duo category of the International Acoustic Music Awards and was also selected by The Music to Life Foundation, co-founded by Noel Paul Stookey, for Hope Rises II, an annual compilation album of songs for social change. Doug performs regularly around New England as a solo artist and with Arcadia Band.

“A talented writer!”

Dave Schipper, Great River Folk Festival

“Kolmar is like your favorite uncle dealing wisdom and sound advice, armed with a tasty skill set on acoustic guitar. It So Said Life really makes for a nice campfire listen.” – Mainebrews N Musicreviews

