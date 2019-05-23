DON WILLIAMS: MUSIC & MEMORIES OF THE GENTLE GIANT TOURING PRODUCTION SET TO PREMIERE WITH NASHVILLE SYMPHONY AT SCHERMERHORN

Spanning more than 45 years, the music of Don Williams continues to connect adoring fans around the world, and soon they’ll have a chance to experience those iconic hits in a whole new way. Starting October 31, Don Williams: Music & Memories of The Gentle Giant takes residency at Nashville’s famed Schermerhorn Symphony Center for three nights of reflection of the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s music, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, with Keith Urban serving as the show’s curator.

“Don Williams and his music are strong threads in the tapestry of my life,” said Urban. “I jumped at the chance to play even a small role in this incredible concert experience. There is no better way to celebrate him and his legacy than reliving those musical moments and I’m honored to be part of continuing to share his story and music.”

Williams – (1939-2017) – was one of the earliest Country artists to take their music globally. In addition to his North American success, The Gentle Giant toured extensively throughout Europe and Africa and his legendary songs reached all corners of the globe and continue to capture the hearts of fans worldwide. His catalog is among the most streamed music from his era.

“This style of show has never been done before in Country music and it’s very fitting that we present Don and his music to the fans in this way,” says Robert Pratt, Don’s long-time manager. “Don was a very quiet and private person who loved performing for his legion of fans. I am especially happy to bring his music back to the fans and premiere this new show in Nashville with the symphony and then take it on the road throughout 2020.”

The concert is a musical journey through historical video performance of Don Williams, plus special guest singers live onstage, all accompanied by Don’s touring band and the Nashville Symphony.

During his career, Williams scored 17 No. 1 hits including “I Believe In You”, “It Must Be Love”, “Lord I Hope This Day Is Good” and “Tulsa Time.” He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010, and was best known for his straightforward, yet smooth bass-baritone voice and soft tones which earned him the nickname The Gentle Giant of Country Music.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for these shows go on sale via Ticketmaster with code GENTLEGIANT on Monday, May 27 for a limited time of 80 hours in celebration of Don’s 80th birthday. Tickets are also currently available with Nashville Symphony season ticket packages at NashvilleSymphony.org, 615.687.6400 or the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office. Any remaining tickets will go on sale July 19, 2019 at 10 am.

About Don Williams:

Williams first came to prominence in the 1960s as a member of the folk group The Pozo-Seco Singers. The trio recorded several hit records, with the biggest being “Time.” By 1971, Williams had gone solo, and had signed a publishing deal with Jack Clement. The Hall of Fame producer was so taken with Don’s style that he offered him a recording contract with his JMI Records in 1972. Early hits included “Atta Way To Go” and “Come Early Morning,” as well as “We Should Be Together,” which became his first Billboard top ten hit from 1974. He then moved to ABC / Dot (Later MCA), where the hits increased. Tracks such as “Rake and Ramblin’ Man,” “Tulsa Time,” and “Nobody But You” helped to make him one of the most-played artists on Country Radio in the 1970s and 1980s. He took home the Male Vocalist of the Year trophy from the Country Music Association in 1978, and notched his biggest hit in 1981 with “I Believe In You,” which also crossed over to the top-30 on the Hot 100.

Subsequent moves to Capitol Nashville and RCA kept Williams on the charts into the 1990s, as he continued to play for huge crowds on the road. His success in the United States is well-documented, but the music of Don Williams has made him an international star – with followings in such places as Africa, England and New Zealand. He has placed 52 singles in the top-40 on the Country charts in the United States, with 17 going all the way to the top spot. Williams was a member of The Country Music Hall of Fame and The Grand Ole Opry. Williams appeared in the films W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings and Smokey & The Bandit II with Burt Reynolds.