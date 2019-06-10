Don McLean’s “American Pie” Featured on ‘Story Songs (My Music)’ on PBS

Don McLean, America’s legendary singer and songwriter, is featured on the television show Story Songs (My Music) airing on PBS in June. Throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, “Story Songs” weren’t just great music — they helped unite us through our shared culture, history and personal experiences. From country pop favorites to folk-rock epics, “Story Songs” relate to all of our lives. McLean’s anthem “American Pie” (the number one hit for a full month in 1972), Bobbie Gentry’s iconic 1967 musical monologue “Ode to Billie Joe” (one of Rolling Stone’s Greatest Songs of All Time) and Harry Chapin’s poignant “Cat’s In The Cradle” are musical tales we all know and love. Hosted by five time Grammy Award-winning singer B.J. Thomas, STORY SONGS (MY MUSIC), is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations in June 2019. [ Check local listings for details ]

STORY SONGS (MY MUSIC) includes vintage footage of these classic performances by the original artists:

“American Pie” – Don McLean

“Tom Dooley” – The Kingston Trio

“Big Bad John” – Jimmy Dean

“Sixteen Tons” – Tennessee Ernie Ford

“Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” – Gordon Lightfoot

“Cat’s in the Cradle” – Harry Chapin

“Ode to Billie Joe” – Bobbie Gentry

“Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” – Jim Croce

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn

“Wichita Lineman” – Glen Campbell

“Harper Valley PTA” – Jeannie C. Riley

“El Paso” – Marty Robbins

“Honey” – Bobby Goldsboro

“The Gambler” – Kenny Rogers

“Rock and Roll Lullaby” – B.J. Thomas

Since first hitting the charts in 1971, Don McLean has amassed over 40 gold and platinum records world-wide and, in 2004, was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. Classic hits like “American Pie”, “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)”, “Castles in the Air”, “And I Love You So”, “Crossroads” and “The Grave” propelled McLean into the mainstream. Many of his songs have been recorded and sung by musicians from every genre, including Madonna‘s No. 1 recording of “American Pie” in 2000, George Michael’s rendition of “The Grave” in 2003, and James Blake’s version of “Vincent (Starry Starry Night).”

Having recently honored the 60th anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death, and receiving Million-Air certifications from BMI for over 5 million certified air plays of “American Pie” and 3 million certified air plays for “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” McLean continues to bring his classic hit songs to stages around the world.

Don McLean On Tour:

JUN 07 – South Orange Performing Arts Center / South Orange, N.J.

JUN 15 – The Soundstage at Graceland LIVE / Memphis, Tenn.

JUN 28 – Oxford Performing Arts Center / Oxford, Ala.

JUN 29 – Cape Fear Stage / Wilmington, N.C.

JUL 03 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa – The Joint / Catoosa, Okla.

JUL 13 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino / Indio, Calif.

JUL 20 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall / Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

JUL 26 – Monroe County Fine Arts Center / Forsyth, Ga.

JUL 27 – Dosey Doe Big Barn / The Woodlands, Texas

AUG 02 – The Rose / Pasadena, Calif.

AUG 03 – The Canyon / Montclair, Calif.

AUG 09 – Anderson Center for the Performing Arts – Osterhout Theater / Binghamton, N.Y. (with Pure Prairie League)

AUG 16 – Libbey Bowl / Ojai, Calif.

AUG 17 – The Canyon Santa Clarita / Santa Clarita, Calif.

AUG 26 – Live at Amsterdamse Bos / Amsterdam, Holland

AUG 27 – Snape Maltings Concert Hall / Saxmundham, U.K.

AUG 29 – Middlesbrough Town Hall / Middlesbrough, U.K.

AUG 30 – Moseley Park / Birmingham, U.K.

AUG 31 – Southport Theatre & Convention Center / Southport, U.K.

SEP 01 – Moseley Folk & Arts Festival / Birmingham, U.K.

SEP 07 – The Gordon Center for Performing Arts / Owings Mills, Md.

SEP 08 – Rams Head On Stage / Annapolis, Md.

SEP 20 – The Cabot / Beverly, Mass.

SEP 21 – Tupelo Music Hall / Derry, N.H.

SEP 27 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena / Savannah, Ga. (with Alabama)

SEP 28 – Hertz Arena / Estero, Fla. (with Alabama)

OCT 04 – Golden Nugget Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

OCT 06 – Coach House Concert Hall / San Juan Capristrano, Calif.

NOV 16 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas.

DEC 13 – Capitol Theatre Clearwater / Clearwater, Fla.

DEC 14 – The Clubhouse at Valencia Shores / Lake Worth, Fla.

2020

JAN 19 – 30A Songwriter’s Festival / Grand Boulevard at Sandestin / Miramar Beach, Fla.

MAY 06 – Living Arts Centre / Missisauga, Ontario (CANADA)

Click here for Don’s most updated tour calendar