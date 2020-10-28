Don McLean To Appear On Larry’s Country Diner

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriters Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) as a top 5 song of the 20th Century. McLean will make an appearance on the hit television show Larry’s Country Diner airing Thursday, October 29 at 8/7c and then again on Saturday, October 31 at 11/10c.

“Larry’s Country Diner was much different than any other show I have taped,” says Don McLean. “I have watched it on RFD-TV as I love westerns, I love horses, I love classic television, and I have always enjoyed watching the Rose Bowl Parade. I was particularly thrilled to meet Boot Daddy Randy Little. I have a collection of boots that would make any bootmaker excited, so visiting with him and talking boots was fun. I performed several songs and really enjoyed Larry and the whole gang.”

Don McLean’s latest album Still Playin’ Favorites was released on October 23 and he has announced plans for a feature documentary, ‘The Day The Music Died: The Story Behind Don McLean’s American Pie,’ set for release at the end of 2021. The project’s producer, Spencer Proffer, is also working on the new stage play that will revolve around McLean’s deep catalog (which includes “Vincent,” “Castles in the Air” and “Wonderful Baby”), as well as a children’s book based on his most famous song.

About Don McLean:

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) a top 5 song of the 20th Century. A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. His catalog of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and countless others. In 2015, one of McLean’s four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2019 honored Don with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song “And I Love You So” was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding. Now in 2020, Don signed a recording contract with Time Life to release his catalog of recordings as well as the much anticipated new album Still Playin’ Favorites, which released October 23rd. “American Pie” will be featured in the Avengers Black Widow and the Tom Hanks movie BIOS and much more to be announced. And when you think things are slowing down, not so for Don McLean! 2021 will mark the 50th anniversary of American Pie with a World Tour to follow.