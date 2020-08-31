Don McLean To Appear On Episode Of The Song – Featuring Hit Songs In 30 Minute Show

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriters Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) as a top 5 song of the 20th Century. His creative works “Castles In The Air,” “Vincent,” and “American Pie” will be the focus of a full episode of The Song – Recorded Live @ TGL Farms television show that will air August 27 at 8:30/7:30c on AXS-TV.

“I have been really blessed to have written songs that turned into hit records and propelled my career throughout the years as well as have other artists like Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird “Al” Yankovic, and countless others record them,” says Don McLean. “A good song will last a lifetime!”

Season one includes nine 30-minute fast-paced episodes hosted by Krista Marie and Damien Horne and a one-hour “Best of The Song” finale co-hosted by CeeLo Green. Previous guests include Big & Rich feat. Cowboy Troy, Rick Springfield, All-4-One, Lonestar feat. Jim Messina, Rome Ramirez feat. Dirty Heads and Travis Tritt.

Don McLean recently announced plans for a feature documentary, ‘The Day The Music Died: The Story Behind Don McLean’s American Pie,’ set for release at the end of 2021. The project will also inform a new stage play that will revolve around McLean’s deep catalog (which includes “Vincent,” “Castles in the Air” and “Wonderful Baby”), as well as a children’s book based on his most famous song.

McLean Joins Studio 10 in Australia for an in-depth exclusive interview

McLean connected with Studio 10 in Australia recently to discuss the creation and meaning of “American Pie” as we approach the 50th Anniversary of the song and album release. They reflect on the cryptic references in the song, how it correlated to the events of the era, and McLean’s own upbringing, and how the song continues to impact the world today. They also discussed the sadness, pain, and loss culminating in the creation of “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)”, where McLean began writing the lyrics on his green pages. The song is also included on the breakthrough album recorded nearly fifty years ago. Covered by Perry Como, Elvis, Helen Reddy, Josh Groban, Bon Jovi, global boxing sensation Tyson Fury and many more, Don McLean’s permeating songcraft is truly timeless. 2021 will welcome the 50th Anniversary American Pie Don McLean tour to three continents. Watch the full, exclusive interview: https://youtu.be/vwRuInx6fSU.

