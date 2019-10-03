Don McLean Reflects On His Songwriting & Performs ‘American Pie’ Acoustic On MIXTAPE, Thursday, Oct. 3 At 8:30pm EST

Legendary songwriter Don McLean joins an all-new episode of AXS TV’s star-studded classic rock series Mixtape this Thursday, Oct. 3, sharing his personal mixtape of songs that influenced his life and career, discussing the genius of Buddy Holly and delivering a soulful performance of his signature hit “American Pie.”

“My music is an effort to try to find out who I am. I don’t have any songs that are lies. All my songs are the purest part of me. I’m not perfect, I have a lot of flaws, but my songs are the best part of me.”

Mixtape airs Thursdays at 8:30pE/5:30pP on AXS TV. The eight-episode season puts the spotlight on a different rock icon each week as they sit down to discuss their favorite songs of all time—sharing their own personal mixtape playlist of meaningful music that shaped their lives and left an enduring impact on their legendary careers.

Don McLean On Tour:

SEP 27 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena / Savannah, Ga. (with Alabama)

SEP 28 – Hertz Arena / Estero, Fla. (with Alabama)

OCT 04 – Golden Nugget Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

OCT 06 – Coach House Concert Hall / San Juan Capristrano, Calif.

OCT 12 – 7 Clans Paradise Casino / Red Rock, Okla.

OCT 18 – City Auditorium / Eureka Springs, Ark.

NOV 07 – Beach Point Club / Mamaronek, N.Y.

NOV 09 – Jefferson Performing Arts Center / Metrairie, La.

NOV 16 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas.

NOV 21 – City Winery / Chicago, Ill.

NOV 22 – The Newton Theater / Newton, N.J.

DEC 13 – Capitol Theatre Clearwater / Clearwater, Fla.

DEC 14 – The Clubhouse at Valencia Shores / Lake Worth, Fla.

About Don McLean:

A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, “American Pie” was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean’s four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean’s prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.

About AXS TV:

Launched in 2012 by visionary entrepreneur CEO Mark Cuban in conjunction with AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and CBS, AXS TV has established itself as the premier destination for music and entertainment programming. The network delivers an eclectic programming roster that includes original series such as The Big Interview With Dan Rather, Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and Real Money, as well as hard-hitting mixed martial arts events, and a slate of acclaimed documentaries and iconic concerts from some of music’s most influential artists. AXS TV is also the U.S. home of the popular New Japan Pro Wrestling and WOW-Women Of Wrestling promotions and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). AXS TV is currently available nationally in the United States and parts of Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For a list of providers, visit axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, see www.axs.tv. Follow AXS TV on Facebook,Twitter @axstv; Instagram; and YouTube. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.

