Don McLean Celebrates 50 Years of “American Pie” with L’Tric Remix

Legendary artist and Songwriters Hall of Fame® inductee Don McLean celebrates the 50th anniversary of his iconic staple single “American Pie” with a brand-new Remix by Australian electronic dance music phenomenon L’Tric. Listen to “American Pie (L’Tric Remix)”—HERE.

The Remix released by UMe/Capitol© adds another dimension to this classic. It layers McLean‘s instantly recognizable vocals above glossy percussive dancefloor-ready production. The immortal refrain rings out as powerfully and poignantly as ever over the pulsating beat and shimmering keys. Don McLean was personally involved in the making of the remix providing his input and notes.

The original “American Pie” remains enshrined as an American cultural touchstone. In 2017, the Library of Congress chose it for preservation in the National Recording Registry due to it standing out as “culturally, historically, or artistically significant.“ It reached triple-platinum status in the United States and went quintuple-platinum in Canada. Not to mention, it has eclipsed 1.6 billion streams and counting. Speaking to the breadth of its influence, it has inspired covers by everyone from Madonna to Garth Brooks and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic—even heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. It notably adorned McLean‘s 1971 full-length album, American Pie.

Continuing the celebration of this landmark, the American Pie Children’s Book is also now available. Meanwhile, a brand-new documentary, THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: THE STORY OF DON McLEAN’S “AMERICAN PIE,“ debuts on Paramount+ July 19.

In the latter, McLean will, for the first time, powerfully reveal and share the secrets behind his iconic song. In addition, the documentary highlights cultural moments in America’s history that are as relevant now as they were in 1971 when the song was released. The film tells stories of the people who were a part of this moment from the beginning and shows the point of view of a new generation of artists who are motivated by the same values and ideas that inspired the song’s creation.

To help bring the documentary to life, McLean enlisted music producer and songwriter Spencer Proffer, CEO of media production company Meteor 17. In a collaborative vision, Proffer and McLean tell the story of this special and unique song by using contemporary audio/visual storytelling techniques to artistically reimagine the music for a modern audience. THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: THE STORY OF DON MCLEAN’S “AMERICAN PIE” is produced by Spencer Proffer and executive produced by Bruce Gilmer.

Be on the lookout for more as the summer of “American Pie” continues.