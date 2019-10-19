Don McLean Celebrated With Worldwide Gold, Platinum & Multi-Platinum Awards During Television Taping

Singer/songwriter Don McLean was celebrated during the taping of ‘The Song – Recorded Live at TGL Farms,’ a new television series which will begin airing in January. Throughout McLean’s career artists including Garth Brooks, Madonna, Drake, Josh Groban, Weird Al Yankovic, and others have recorded songs written by the Songwriter Hall of Fame member. Plaques certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for gold, platinum, and multi-platinum sales in the United States as well as presentations from Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom were bestowed on McLean.

“As a songwriter your songs are like your children, and you are hopeful everyone loves them as much as you do, but rarely is that the case. I am so grateful that songs I have written have touched so many lives and have been recorded by so many great artists,” says McLean. “Today’s presentation has truly blown me away as I never realized the success that my songs have brought to these amazing people.”

McLean continues to license his music and lyrics to commercials, movies, and fellow artists. McLean’s body of works is published through Benny Bird Company, Inc and administered through Universal Music Publishing.

Don McLean On Tour:

OCT 18 – City Auditorium / Eureka Springs, Ark.

NOV 07 – Beach Point Club / Mamaroneck, N.Y.

NOV 09 – Jefferson Performing Arts Center / Metairie, La.

NOV 16 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas.

NOV 21 – City Winery / Chicago, Ill.

NOV 22 – The Newton Theater / Newton, N.J.

DEC 13 – Capitol Theatre Clearwater / Clearwater, Fla.

DEC 14 – The Clubhouse at Valencia Shores / Lake Worth, Fla.

2020

JAN 19 – 30A Songwriters Festival / Miramar Beach, Fla.

FEB 29 – Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center / Sugar Loaf, N.Y.

MAR 28 – Union Colony Civic Center / Greeley, Colo.

APR 17 – Kirkland Performance Center / Kirkland, Wash.

MAY 01 – Walt Disney World Resort / Orlando, Fla.

MAY 02 – Walt Disney World Resort / Orlando, Fla.

MAY 06 – Living Arts Center / Mississauga, Canada

MAY 09 – Keswick Theater / Glenside, Pa.

MAY 15 – The Suffolk Theatre / Riverhead, N.Y.

MAY 16 – City Winery / Boston, Ma.

AUG 15 – The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

AUG 21 – Martin Luther King Jr. Arena with Alabama / Savannah, Ga.

AUG 22 – Hertz Arena with Alabama / Estero, Fla.

**Click here for Don’s most updated tour calendar

About Don McLean:

A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, “American Pie” was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean’s four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean’s prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.

# # #