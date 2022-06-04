Don McLean Awarded with Multi-Platinum Award for American Pie
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of American Pie, the album and single, Don McLean was recently presented with a plaque for multi-platinum certifications for “American Pie” and a platinum certification for “Vincent”.
The legendary Songwriter Hall of Fame member was honored by Universal Music Canada’s Ivar Hamilton, VP Catalog Marketing; Warren Stewart, Director of Catalog Marketing; and Mark O’Keeffe, Catalog Marketing Coordinator backstage at the John Bassett Theatre in Toronto.
McLean is currently embarked on the 50th Anniversary American Pie World Tour and will release a children’s book American Pie: A Fable on June 7.
Don McLean’s 50th Anniversary American Pie World Tour:
JUN 10 Ruby Amphitheater Morgantown, WV
JUN 11 The Lyric Theatre Baltimore, MD
JUN 12 Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
JUN 17 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
JUN 18 The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WI
JUN 19 Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI
JUN 24 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
JUN 25 Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX
JUN 26 Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
JUL 01 The Canyon @ The Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA
JUL 02 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
JUL 07 Paramount Theater Denver, CO
JUL 08 Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO
JUL 09 Orpheum Theatre Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
JUL 15 Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
JUL 22 Victory Theatre Evansville, IN
JUL 23 UIS Performing Arts Center Springfield, IL
JUL 29 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
JUL 30 Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
AUG 20 Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center Vineyard Haven, MA
SEP 02 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH
SEP 03 Blue Gate Music Hall Shipshewana, IN
SEP 11 St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff, United Kingdom
SEP 13 Ipswich Regent Theatre Ipswich, United Kingdom
SEP 14 Symphony Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom
SEP 16 The Forum Bath, United Kingdom
SEP 17 Princess Theatre Torquay, United Kingdom
SEP 18 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, United Kingdom
SEP 20 Brighton Dome Concert Hall Brighton, United Kingdom
SEP 21 Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom
SEP 23 Bridewater Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
SEP 24 Sage Gateshead Gateshead, United Kingdom
SEP 25 The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, United Kingdom
SEP 27 Usher Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom
SEP 28 York Barbican York, United Kingdom
SEP 30 De Montfort Hall Leicester, United Kingdom
OCT 01 City Hall Sheffield, United Kingdom
OCT 02 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, United Kingdom
OCT 04 London Palladium London, United Kingdom
OCT 07 3Arena Dublin, Ireland
OCT 09 Concertgebouw de Vereeniging Nijmegen, Netherlands
OCT 10 Koninklijk Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
OCT 14 Grieghallen Bergen, Norway
OCT 15 Stavanger Kuppelhallen Stavanger, Norway
OCT 16 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
OCT 18 Lorensbergsteatern Göteborg, Sweden
OCT 20 Logomo Oy Turku, Finland
OCT 21 Helsinki Hall Of Culture Helsinki, Finland
OCT 23 Göta Lejon Stockholm, Sweden
OCT 24 Palladium Malmö, Sweden
OCT 25 Portalen Greve, Denmark
OCT 27 Fabrik Hamburg, Germany
OCT 28 Veranstaltungszentrum Kulturkirche Neuruppin, Germany
OCT 29 Admiralspalast Berlin, Germany
OCT 31 Metropol Theater Bremen Bremen, Germany
NOV 01 deSingel Antwerpen, Belgium
NOV 03 Musikteatret Holstebro Holstebro, Denmark
NOV 05 Bayer Erholungshaus Leverkusen, Germany
NOV 09 Steintor Variete Halle, Germany
NOV 12 Prinzregententheater Munich, Germany
NOV 13 Posthof Zeitkultur Am Hafen Linz, Austria
About Don McLean:
Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named a top 5 song of the 20th Century by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA). A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. His catalog of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and countless others. In 2015, McLean’s handwritten manuscript of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2019 honored Don with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song “And I Love You So” was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding. Don landed a new recording contract with Time Life in 2020, with whom he released a catalog of recordings as well as a new album Still Playin’ Favorites. 2021 brought Don’s “American Pie” features in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the new Tom Hanks movie Finch. Don received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrated the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,” recorded a version of the song with a cappella group Home Free, a children’s book has been written, and much more! And when you think things are slowing down, not so for Don McLean!