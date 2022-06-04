Don McLean Awarded with Multi-Platinum Award for American Pie

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of American Pie, the album and single, Don McLean was recently presented with a plaque for multi-platinum certifications for “American Pie” and a platinum certification for “Vincent”.

The legendary Songwriter Hall of Fame member was honored by Universal Music Canada’s Ivar Hamilton, VP Catalog Marketing; Warren Stewart, Director of Catalog Marketing; and Mark O’Keeffe, Catalog Marketing Coordinator backstage at the John Bassett Theatre in Toronto.

McLean is currently embarked on the 50th Anniversary American Pie World Tour and will release a children’s book American Pie: A Fable on June 7.

Don McLean’s 50th Anniversary American Pie World Tour:

JUN 10 Ruby Amphitheater Morgantown, WV

JUN 11 The Lyric Theatre Baltimore, MD

JUN 12 Capital One Hall Tysons, VA

JUN 17 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI

JUN 18 The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WI

JUN 19 Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI

JUN 24 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX

JUN 25 Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX

JUN 26 Paramount Theatre Austin, TX

JUL 01 The Canyon @ The Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA

JUL 02 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

JUL 07 Paramount Theater Denver, CO

JUL 08 Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO

JUL 09 Orpheum Theatre Phoenix Phoenix, AZ

JUL 15 Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA

JUL 22 Victory Theatre Evansville, IN

JUL 23 UIS Performing Arts Center Springfield, IL

JUL 29 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA

JUL 30 Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY

AUG 20 Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center Vineyard Haven, MA

SEP 02 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH

SEP 03 Blue Gate Music Hall Shipshewana, IN

SEP 11 St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff, United Kingdom

SEP 13 Ipswich Regent Theatre Ipswich, United Kingdom

SEP 14 Symphony Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom

SEP 16 The Forum Bath, United Kingdom

SEP 17 Princess Theatre Torquay, United Kingdom

SEP 18 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, United Kingdom

SEP 20 Brighton Dome Concert Hall Brighton, United Kingdom

SEP 21 Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom

SEP 23 Bridewater Hall Manchester, United Kingdom

SEP 24 Sage Gateshead Gateshead, United Kingdom

SEP 25 The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, United Kingdom

SEP 27 Usher Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom

SEP 28 York Barbican York, United Kingdom

SEP 30 De Montfort Hall Leicester, United Kingdom

OCT 01 City Hall Sheffield, United Kingdom

OCT 02 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, United Kingdom

OCT 04 London Palladium London, United Kingdom

OCT 07 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

OCT 09 Concertgebouw de Vereeniging Nijmegen, Netherlands

OCT 10 Koninklijk Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands

OCT 14 Grieghallen Bergen, Norway

OCT 15 Stavanger Kuppelhallen Stavanger, Norway

OCT 16 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

OCT 18 Lorensbergsteatern Göteborg, Sweden

OCT 20 Logomo Oy Turku, Finland

OCT 21 Helsinki Hall Of Culture Helsinki, Finland

OCT 23 Göta Lejon Stockholm, Sweden

OCT 24 Palladium Malmö, Sweden

OCT 25 Portalen Greve, Denmark

OCT 27 Fabrik Hamburg, Germany

OCT 28 Veranstaltungszentrum Kulturkirche Neuruppin, Germany

OCT 29 Admiralspalast Berlin, Germany

OCT 31 Metropol Theater Bremen Bremen, Germany

NOV 01 deSingel Antwerpen, Belgium

NOV 03 Musikteatret Holstebro Holstebro, Denmark

NOV 05 Bayer Erholungshaus Leverkusen, Germany

NOV 09 Steintor Variete Halle, Germany

NOV 12 Prinzregententheater Munich, Germany

NOV 13 Posthof Zeitkultur Am Hafen Linz, Austria