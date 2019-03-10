Don McLean Announces U.S. & European Tour Dates Along With Intimate GRAMMY Museum® Program on March 25

There is no slowing down for one of America’s greatest singer-songwriters, Don McLean! Having recently honored the 60th anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death and receiving Million-Air certifications from BMI for over 5 million certified airplays of “American Pie” and 3 million certified airplays for “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” McLean continues to bring his classic hit songs to stages around the world.

On March 25, the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles will welcome Don McLean for an intimate conversation and performance, moderated by Scott Goldman in the Clive Davis Theater. No stranger to the Grammy stage, McLean was nominated multiple times and in 2002 “American Pie” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“I look forward to performing at the GRAMMY Museum and continuing my world tour with a return to UK, Australia and other destinations,” said McLean.

With more concert dates being added, McLean is gearing up for another international trek through Australia, Europe and North America. There is just no slowing down one of America’s most legendary songwriters of our generation.

“It is a wonder to me that after all these years my worldwide fan base is as strong as it is,” shares McLean. “I thank all my fans who have supported me, believed in me, bought my records, and attended my shows. I have enormous gratitude for this and the wonderful experiences I’ve had. I hope I can meet many of you. Thank you.”

McLean recently re-released his classic American Pie album in celebration of its 45th anniversary in both CD and vinyl formats. The inspiration for the title track hit McLean on February 3, 1959, when a chartered aircraft crashed in Mason City, Iowa just minutes after takeoff claiming the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richardson – “The Big Bopper” – and the pilot, Roger Peterson. The fateful day was coined “The Day The Music Died” by Don McLean and spanned his hit “American Pie.” The song was released in 1971 and spent four weeks at No. 1 in 1972. In 2001, thirty years later, the Recording Industry Association of America along with the National Endowment of the Arts named the it the fifth greatest Song of the Century.

Tickets for the exclusive GRAMMY Museum® program will go on sale March 7 at noon PT to the general public, and can be purchased at GrammyMuseum.org.

Don McLean On Tour:

MAR 22 – Cerritos Center/ Cerritos, Calif.

MAR 23 – Saban Theater / Beverly Hills, Calif.

MAR 25 – GRAMMY Museum / Los Angeles, Calif.

MAR 30 – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe / Stateline, Nev.

APR 05 – The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

APR 06 – The Suffolk Theater / Riverhead, N.Y.

APR 26 – City Winery / Boston, Mass.

MAY 04 – Tower Theater / Oklahoma City, Okla.

MAY 10 – The Greenwich Odeum / East Greenwich, R.I.

MAY 11 – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater / Peekskill, N.Y.

JUN 07 – South Orange Performing Arts Center / South Orange, N.J.

JUN 29 – Cape Fear Community College / Wilmington, N.C.

JUL 27 – Dosey Does / The Woodlands, Texas

AUG 03 – The Canyon / Montclair, Calif.

AUG 26 – TBA / Amsterdam, Holland

AUG 27 – Snape Maltings Concert Hall / Saxmundham, U.K.

AUG 31 – Southport Theatre & Convention Center / Southport, U.K.

SEP 01 – Moseley Folk & Arts Festival / Birmingham, U.K.

SEP 20 – The Cabot / Beverly, Mass.

SEP 21 – Tupelo Music Hall / Derry, N.H.

OCT 04 – Golden Nugget Casino / Las Vegas, Nev.

About Don McLean:

A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, “American Pie” was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean’s four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean’s prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.

