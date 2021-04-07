Don King Jr Releases “Booty Pop”: Radio Download Now Available

Lyrically, there is definite brilliance peppered throughout, the themes are really raw and street sex, drugs and money. DONKINGJR has got an easily identifiable voice and his verses are impressive as he switches between styles.

Each song seems to continue an evolution compared to the previous one, and luckily for us we get to reap the benefits. DON KING JR has a deft rapping style that switches up often enough within “Presto Chango” so that whenever you start to feel comfortable he brings something new, either musically or lyrically. The beat is crisp and not overly mixed, allowing the listener to focus on the lyrics and musicality.

DON KING JR works well over almost any type of beats. He shows that he is different in a good way, and he separates himself from current day rappers. This man knows how to choose beats and knows how to get smooth over them, as he mixes style and substance in equal portions.