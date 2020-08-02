Domy B “All I Want” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Domy B is a pop/country singer-songwriter hailing from Western Austria. Ever since he discovered his passion for songcraft at the age of 15, starting out like every small musician in a small rock garage-band by trying to find out which instrument he could play best, Domy B has kept his desire to make music alive over the years. His sound and style has also evolved and has served to establish him as a dynamic musician and performer. His mission is to influence listeners by creating an ambience through the harmonious blend of his lyrical songs and signature guitar as all worries fade away to make room for emotions, enjoyment and calm. Domy B began his journey more or less with a heavier genre; Metal!

However, he has always harbored a love for country music, and in his travels to the U.S. and Canada, he got exposed to variations of the genre, promoting him to finally make his debut as a pop/country solo artist.

Domy B is set to release his first single All I Want in the summer of 2020, followed by more releases in 2021