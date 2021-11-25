Dolly Parton’s “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” Out Today, Rare Officially-Sanctioned Remix of “Jolene”

Recently heralded at #63 of the 100 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone, music legend Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is one of country music’s most beloved tracks. Today, November 12, RCA/Sony Music Entertainment has released the “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” as a rare official remix, crossing the song into new musical territory.

Listen to the Dolly Parton “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” here:

For his “Jolene” remix, electronic music producer, DJ and tastemaker DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) leans into an emotional, sublime and melodic style of deep house bolstering Dolly Parton’s unforgettable vocal. Every verse is retained in the remix, offering the listener the opportunity to indulge in Parton’s story telling of a woman trying to keep her man from a younger love interest through song. Meanwhile, the “Jolene” remix holds its country charm by its original signature string guitar roll throughout.

“My little song ‘Jolene’ has been done so many different ways and I love them all, but I think this one is my favorite,” shares Dolly Parton. “It makes me want to dance! How about you!?”