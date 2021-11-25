Dolly Parton’s “Jolene (Destructo Remix)” Out Today, Rare Officially-Sanctioned Remix of “Jolene”
Recently heralded at #63 of the 100 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone, music legend Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is one of country music’s most beloved tracks. Today, November 12, RCA/Sony Music Entertainment has released the “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” as a rare official remix, crossing the song into new musical territory.
Listen to the Dolly Parton “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” here:
For his “Jolene” remix, electronic music producer, DJ and tastemaker DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) leans into an emotional, sublime and melodic style of deep house bolstering Dolly Parton’s unforgettable vocal. Every verse is retained in the remix, offering the listener the opportunity to indulge in Parton’s story telling of a woman trying to keep her man from a younger love interest through song. Meanwhile, the “Jolene” remix holds its country charm by its original signature string guitar roll throughout.
“My little song ‘Jolene’ has been done so many different ways and I love them all, but I think this one is my favorite,” shares Dolly Parton. “It makes me want to dance! How about you!?”
“’Jolene’ has been part of my musical DNA since day one. It is a true classic not only for country music but American music. I’ve always felt its lyrics and melody could be the bones to build a real dance floor banger around. Something to sing along to while getting your dance on,” says DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards). “I’m beyond thrilled being given the opportunity to remix one of the greatest songs of all time and that Dolly loves it. She is a national treasure and to be able to have the world hear my version of it with her behind it is a blessing.”