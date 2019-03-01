‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ Netflix Series Reveals Cast, Episodes

Netflix has officially created a series based on Dolly Parton’s music, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. The series will air in late 2019 with eight episodes, each one based on one of her iconic songs.

Parton previously teamed with NBC for two movies based on her song “Coat of Many Colors.” The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Parton will appear on the new Netflix show, with no word on what kind of role she will play.

The first episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is titled “Jolene,” featuring actress and singer Julianne Hough as the main character. The character wants to escape her hometown in Georgia and become a singer. Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Dallas Roberts also appear in the episode along with Parton.

“These Old Bones” will tell a story of a young lawyer in the 1940s who returns to her Smoky Mountains hometown to work when a mysterious mountain woman played by Kathleen Turner threatens a lumber company’s business. Ginnifer Goodwin and Kyle Bornheimer will star in “These Old Bones.”

“J.J. Sneed” tells the story of a woman who’s a dreamer in the 1880s who is pulled into an adventure by an outlaw. The episode features Colin O’Donoghue, Willa Fitzgerald, David Denman, Mac Davis and Vanessa Rubio.

The show’s fourth episode, “If I Had Wings,” consists of a tale of three siblings who reunite for their father’s birthday at their Mississippi farm. The reunion brings about tests of their bonds and faith as they confront the sins of their father. Gerald McRaney, Ben Lawson, Brooke Elliott, Michele Weaver, Delta Burke and Tim Reid are set to star.

“Cracker Jack” will be unlike any of the previous episodes, telling two stories in both the past and present. The story will focus on the love of a girl and her dog during two different points in her life. Sarah Shahi, Rochelle Aytes, Jessica Collins and Tammy Lynn Michaels are set to appear.

“Sugar Hill” features a married couple who are going on a road trip to the place where they fell in love, reliving their history along the way. Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Virginia Gardner and Tom Brittney will star.

“Down From Dover” tells a story of a pregnant teenage girl being shunned by her widowed father and finding her way to a home for single mothers. The teen is praying for her love, who is fighting in the Vietnam War. The episode stars Holly Taylor, Shane McGhie, Robert Taylor, Bellamy Young, Camryn Manheim and Mary Lane Haskell.

“Two Doors Down” showcases a family’s comedy-filled breakdown that stems from family secrets being revealed during a New Year’s Eve wedding. The episode stars Melissa Leo, Ray McKinnon, Andy Mientus, Katie Stevens and Michael Willett.

Parton previously teamed with Netflix for a movie titled Dumplin’, which starred Jennifer Aniston and featured new music from Parton in the soundtrack along with new duet recordings of some of her classics. A new staging of Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical recently premiered in London.

No premiere date has been announced for Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.