Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) will award the 2027 Artist Humanitarian Award posthumously to Dolly Parton, acknowledging her extensive philanthropy, compassion, and service throughout her life. The presentation will occur during the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2027, which is scheduled for March 17-19 in Nashville. According to CRB, Parton had been informed of her selection and had consented to receive the honor prior to her passing.

Among Parton’s philanthropic initiatives is the Imagination Library, which she started in 1995 in her home county in East Tennessee to provide complimentary books to children from birth until the age of five. This program eventually developed into a global literacy initiative that has delivered millions of books to children and families.

Additionally, through the Dollywood Foundation and her personal contributions, Parton supported various causes including education, healthcare, disaster relief, and medical research. Her endeavors included aid for families impacted by wildfires in East Tennessee as well as investments in educational and medical research opportunities.

“The term ‘humanitarian’ is almost a synonym for Dolly Parton,” stated CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis. “Her years of generosity and philanthropy are well-documented, and CRB felt privileged when Dolly accepted this recognition earlier this year.”

“While she will not be physically present at CRS, her remarkable spirit and lasting dedication to improving the world will keep inspiring all of us,” Curtis continued.

Initiated in 1990, the CRB Artist Humanitarian Award acknowledges Country artists whose philanthropic work has made a substantial impact on the causes they champion. Notable previous awardees include Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Carrie Underwood.