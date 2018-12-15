Dolly Parton Reveals Her Soon-to-Be-Famous Chicken and Dumplins Recipe

Miley Cyrus said recently that she looks forward to her godmother Dolly Parton’s chicken and dumplins around the holidays. Now, Parton is sharing the wealth and making the recipe public.

Chicken and dumplins are a Southern classic, and we can only imagine the Tennessee native country icon has perfected the taste. Parton was feeling giving due to the release of her new Netflix movie, Dumplin’, which stars actress Jennifer Aniston. The movie also has an accompanying soundtrack that includes the talents of everyone from Miranda Lambert to Sia.

Before you dare look at the recipe, take a deep breath. This isn’t an easy for the beginner cook. There are a lot of ingredients and a lot of directions, and if someone can tell us what a Dutch oven is, that would be great.

However, think about how accomplished you’re going to feel after you finish this dish and partake in the same meal the almighty Dolly has loved and made for so many years?

Dolly’s Chicken and Dumplin’s Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 (3-lb) chicken

2½ tsp salt

¾ tsp pepper

1 onion, peeled and left whole

¼ cup chopped celery leaves

2 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra for kneading

½ tsp baking soda

3 Tbsp vegetable shortening

¾ cup milk

Directions:

Combine the chicken and 2 teaspoons of the salt with 2 quarts of water in a Dutch oven. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the pepper, onion, and celery leaves. Simmer the chicken until the meat falls away from the bone.

Remove the chicken and onion from the pot, and strain out the celery leaves. Discard the onion and celery leaves, and set the chicken aside to cool.

When the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bones and cut into 1-inch pieces. Set aside. Discard the skin and bones. Meanwhile, raise the heat to high and bring the broth to a boil.

Combine the flour, baking soda, and the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl. Cut in the shortening with a fork and knife or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Gradually stir in the milk until the dough is moist. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and lightly knead for about 5 minutes.

Roll out to ½-inch thickness and cut into 1½-inch squares. Drop the pieces of dough into the boiling broth. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Stir gently.

Add the chicken back to the pot, stir, and cook until the chicken is heated through, about 8 minutes. Serve warm. Enjoy. Brag to your friends and family that you cook like Dolly Parton.