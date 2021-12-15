Dolly Parton “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” Video Out Now

For his remix of the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene”–out now on RCA/SONY Music Entertainment, electronic music producer, DJ and tastemaker DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) leans into an emotional, sublime and melodic style of deep house bolstering Dolly Parton’s unforgettable vocal while holding its country charm. For its video out today, DESTRUCTO continues to bring a modern vibe to an American classic.

For the “Jolene” remix video, which made its premiere earlier today via NYLON, DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) traveled to rural Colorado for a night in one of its oldest honky tonks. There is no traditional line dance as DESTRUCTO DJs. Instead we find Instagram dancing sensation Sam Steadman (@sammysteads) and friends getting down to the song.

View the “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” video here: https://youtu.be/ExeQM08TwbE

Upon its release, the DESTRUCTO remix of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” garnered acclaim among mainstream, country and dance music media: