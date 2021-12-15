Dolly Parton “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” Video Out Now
For his remix of the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene”–out now on RCA/SONY Music Entertainment, electronic music producer, DJ and tastemaker DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) leans into an emotional, sublime and melodic style of deep house bolstering Dolly Parton’s unforgettable vocal while holding its country charm. For its video out today, DESTRUCTO continues to bring a modern vibe to an American classic.
For the “Jolene” remix video, which made its premiere earlier today via NYLON, DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) traveled to rural Colorado for a night in one of its oldest honky tonks. There is no traditional line dance as DESTRUCTO DJs. Instead we find Instagram dancing sensation Sam Steadman (@sammysteads) and friends getting down to the song.
View the “Jolene (DESTRUCTO Remix)” video here: https://youtu.be/ExeQM08TwbE
Upon its release, the DESTRUCTO remix of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” garnered acclaim among mainstream, country and dance music media:
“DESTRUCTO, the producer/DJ guise of Gary Richards, builds on the rhythmic elements that made “Jolene” so compelling in its original form: the funky, minor-key guitar riff, the disco-lite beat, and brisk tempo are all ideal building blocks for remixing.” — Rolling Stone
“Smooth synth waves roll over a hard-hitting beat as Parton’s guitar picks and vocals help bring the funk. It’s warm, but also cold, kind of like Parton’s lover’s adoration, and an altogether sophisticated and honorable take on the 1974 hit, which is probably why the country legend deigned to give it a rare nod of official approval.” –Billboard
“From Diplo working with Zac Brown, Billy Ray Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, and more, plus Blackbear collaborating with Kane Brown, the merging of the electronic and country lanes is busier than usual. Added to this re-emerging trend is HARD Festival founder and DJ DESTRUCTO (aka Gary Richards), who has created a festival-ready remix of Dolly Parton’s 1974 hit ‘Jolene.’” — CMT
“Dolly Parton has had her incredible catalog covered a thousand ways over the years, and that includes her immortal 1974 hit, ‘Jolene.’ But you’ve probably never heard it like this before. The long-reigning Queen of Country has given the thumbs up to a blood-pumping electronic dance remix created by influential DJ, DESTRUCTO, and it puts off all the heat of some true dance-floor fire.” — Sounds Like Nashville
“DESTRUCTO used Parton’s iconic vocals to his advantage in his rework, adding a four-on-the-floor beat and clubby bass tones to give it a mesmerizing house music edge. The song’s original string guitar hook also twangs in the foreground, backed by bubbly synths.” — EDM.com
“Jolene’ in particular has been a get-on-the-floor-and-dance type of number for nearly 50 years now, but with DESTRUCTO’s new, contemporary refitting, one of Dolly Parton’s most memorable hits just got a breath of new life.” — Dancing Astronaut
“Richards breathes new life into the track with a primed-and-ready dance floor approach by applying a rich and passionate deep house backdrop with sweeping builds and galloping basslines. Keeping Parton’s extraordinary vocals and original guitar composition intact throughout the remix, the world-famous song tells the tale of a woman trying to keep her man from a younger love interest.” — Beatportal