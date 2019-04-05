Dolly Parton Has a NASCAR Race Car Decorated in Her Honor — See the Picture!

Here are two things you thought you might never hear in the same sentence: Dolly Parton and NASCAR. NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick is honoring Parton by changing the paint scheme on his Chevrolet Camaro to feature the country icon.

The driver’s No. 2 car is being re-branded as the “Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro,” according to a press release from Richard Childress Racing. Parton’s face appears on the hood of the pink-and-white race car along with her autograph and signature butterfly.

Parton’s Pigeon Forge, Tenn., attractions — Dollywood theme park, the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Dollywood’s Splash Country and the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show — are featured on the car’s body.

The car also gives a nod to her record label, Dolly Records, as well as her Imagination Library, which has given more than 117 million books to children globally through a reading initiative program.

Reddick will debut the new paint job when he takes part in the Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday (April 6). Reddick is NASCAR’s 2018 Xfinity Series champion and goes into Saturday’s race as this season’s Xfinity Series leader.

“It’s an honor to represent Dolly Parton and her variety of businesses,” Reddick says in a press release. “Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR. Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”