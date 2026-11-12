Dolly Parton and U2 Team Up for Country Adaptation of ‘Torn’

U2 and the late Dolly Parton are set to unveil a country rendition of their collaboration “Torn,” with a fresh version scheduled for a special radio premiere ahead of the release of the Irish rock band’s upcoming album, Carnaval De Luz. Dubbed “Torn (Kent Wells Version),” this reimagined track is slated to debut on Thursday, Nov. 12, across major country radio networks and platforms.

The original version features U2’s Bono alongside Parton and serves as the final track on the band’s 16th studio album, set to release on Nov. 13 through Island Records. Co-written by U2, Parton, and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, the recording includes production by Jacknife Lee, with contributions from Daniel Lanois on pedal steel guitar. The alternate version, co-produced by country producer Kent Wells, is set to be promoted and distributed to country radio by Big Machine Records.

The song was conceived when Bono initially suggested a different musical project to Parton, drawing inspiration from Irish folk music. Upon her rejection of that particular material, she offered “Torn,” which allowed U2 to rework the song in collaboration with McDaid. This partnership merges the band’s rock ethos with Parton’s country heritage, creating a poignant final recorded appearance for one of country music’s most iconic artists.

This collaboration holds additional emotional weight as “Torn” represents Parton’s last recorded vocal performance. She recorded her part in Nashville in June, roughly two months prior to her passing on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. Parton had the opportunity to review and approve the finished track before her death. Bono revealed that despite her severe illness, she persevered with the song, making this collaboration especially significant for the band.

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