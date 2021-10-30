Dolly Ave Pays Homage To The Queen Of Country With Her Dynamic Rendition Of “Jolene”

Independent singer-songwriter Dolly Ave Celebrates the iconic Dolly Parton on her classic hit’s anniversary. Dolly Ave’s cover of “Jolene” is out now, released exactly 48 years after the original recording. Released along side an incredibly mesmerizing music video, Dolly Ave colors this track with a glimmering contemporary alt-pop color; her interpretation – crystal clear vocals layered over a creative beat that swells into a booming chorus – reflects her defined, innovative artistic vision. The seasoned artistry inherent to Dolly Ave’s music has garnered the attention of major publications like Atwood Magazine, Forbes, and New York Times among many others.

“To share a name with an icon that represents timelessness, light, and activism – I wanted to pay tribute to Dolly Parton with my own version of Jolene.” – Dolly Ave on recording “Jolene.”