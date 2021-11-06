Dolleesi Releases her Newest Single ‘Sugar Rush’

Pop music artist Dolleesi reveals her whimsical side in her newest single, “Sugar Rush,” now available on Apple Music, Spotify and elsewhere.

The soulful artist shares her unique vision about love, life and the seeming randomness of the world around us in the new release with a voice that echoes artists from P.J. Harvey and Ann Wilson to Avril Lavigne and others.

“‘Sugar Rush” reveals the feelings of love and desire by using the vocabulary of a fantasy sugar world as a metaphor,” she said. “Sugar Rush is a ballad that describes feelings of desire with a playful and kind approach. It started as a fun idea with my friends, inspired from my sweet weakness for candies, but later on, it ended as a complete song about love.”

To listen to the single click here. The music video for the new single is set for release later this month.

Fresh off the heels of her hit single “Escape,” Dolleesi takes a playful approach to “Sugar Rush,” as she shares her passion for candy and sugary treats while juxtaposing the sugar high to the energizing feelings of love and mutual attraction. The new single is produced by industry veteran Camilo Velez, who is known for his work with Colombian all-girl group Ventino and Latin artists Menny Flores, Oriana Sabatini and others.

“I’m excited about this single. I was really missing the vibe of the stage and reacting with other people, but I don’t want to complain because the lockdown had different benefits,” she said. “I finally had the time to do things for myself and work more on my music. I am working on a lot of new stuff that I am planning to share with you in the new year and a Christmas Single is on the way!”

Growing up in the Mediterranean island of Rhodes in Greece, Dolleesi discovered her talent for singing early on when a teacher encouraged her to take singing lessons. Soon she began performing in local halls and later, area clubs even as she attended high school and later the Filippos Nakas Conservatory where she studied music.

She would go on to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston as she made her mark as a lead singer with a few local cover bands before setting out on her own as a solo artist and exploring her own musical roots.

Known for her versatile voice and eclectic style, Dolleesi’s music combines elements of Pop, R&B and electropop with influences that range from such artists as Whitney Houston, Arianna Grande and Christina Aguilera. Her melodic original compositions are deeply emotional and atmospheric, expressing the full depth of her inner world. Lyrics sprout from her heart, reflecting the power of feelings through the human experience.

For more information, Dollessi is online on at www.Dolleesi.com as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.