Do You Know Your Listeners As Well As You Think You Do?

Country Radio Broadcasters have shared a glimpse of results from its annual CRS research study. For CRS 2020, habits and preferences of Country radio listeners were examined, then juxtaposed with how Country radio programmers perceive audience behavior, a first in CRS research history. The results will prove to be eye-opening.

Mark Ramsey of Mark Ramsey Media, LLC, will present the study on Thursday, Feb. 20th, in the Legends D-G area of the Omni Nashville Hotel at 10 a.m.

“Initial insights we’re excited for everyone to see will show us how Country fans define what ‘radio’ is to them today, their diversity in usage and attributes on multiple platforms they listen to, the integration of collaborations into the Country genre, how listeners are spending their time with and without music,” says Clay Hunnicutt, Chairman of the CRS Research Committee.

The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. The CRS 2020 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country Radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

