Dnjnbby Embraces An Era Of Self-Love In New Empowering Anthem “Not Ur Dnjnbby”

Rising pop artist DNJNBBY looks to start summer with a bang on her upcoming single “NOT UR DNJNBBY” out on all major streaming platforms May 25th. Brought to you by Los Angeles based artist Jenna Cary, this track is the next single following her recent debut with “Lobotomize Me” that gave fans a taste of what’s to come from the already seasoned songstress. “NOT UR DNJNBBY” is fun, empowering, and reminds listeners that building yourself up is the best way to get over a toxic relationship. Electro pop production infused with pop/R&B melodies yield a contagiously danceable track with fresh, audacious lyricism that is sure to hook listeners immediately during the introductory chorus. Listeners can expect a sound reminiscent of pop icons like Doja Cat, Ke$ha, and Charli XCX on “NOT UR DNJNBBY.”

For DNJNBBY, this track speaks to post-break-up moments when you’re trying to get back on your feet and need a little extra encouragement to remember your worth; it’s for the times before a night out, when everyone is doing their makeup, trying on outfits, and hyping up the whole crew. At its core, this track emphasizes to listeners that if your man disrespects you, fumbles you, or feels like he is entitled to your attention, then you are better off without him. DNJNBBY collaborated with Koby Berman (Producer, Mixer) to bring this track to life, and partnered with photographer Andrew Weitz on the cover art. “NOT UR DNJNBBY” goes out to all of the girls, gays, and theys that have ever dealt with toxic men. DNJNBBY wants listeners to know that they are “bright, shiny and don’t need any man that disrespects [them]!”

More about DNJNBBY:

The perfect mix of sugar, spice, and chaos, DNJNBBY is an already seasoned artist introducing herself to the world in 2023. Having grown up a musician, DNJNBBY has been making music for years and made the decision to start taking her craft more seriously in 2020. This LA based artist is bold, sassy, and knows exactly who she is. Her love for electro pop and R&B shines brilliantly in her own work, and her mission to empower women, the LGBTQIA+ community, and to destigmatize mental illnesses like BPD is a core aspect of her artist identity. Now in 2023, listeners are finally getting to know her after her debut single, “Lobotomize Me,” and an upcoming single called “NOT UR DNJNBBY” releasing in late May.

Connect with DNJNBBY:

Instagram | TikTok | Spotify | YouTube | Website