DK Davis “My Baby’s Gone” Now at Country Radio: Download Now

DK Davis new single My Baby’s Gone is ready for download on airplay access.

The new single is written and produced by DK Davis in 2022 and will be released on January 19 2022.

Please sit back and enjoy the music.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: DK Davis
Song Title: My Baby’s Gone
Publishing: DK Davis Music Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Sabrina’s Songs
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: My Baby’s Gone
Record Label: Route 66
Record Label:
Route 66 Records/AMG
Donald
6306889457
rt66inc@aol.com
Radio Promotion:
Route 66 Records
Publicity/PR:
Bensenville
rt66inc@aol.com
Manager:
Route 66 Records
Bobby Taratino
13125436480

