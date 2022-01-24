DK Davis “My Baby’s Gone” Now at Country Radio: Download Now
DK Davis new single My Baby’s Gone is ready for download on airplay access.
The new single is written and produced by DK Davis in 2022 and will be released on January 19 2022.
Please sit back and enjoy the music.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: DK Davis
Song Title: My Baby’s Gone
Publishing: DK Davis Music Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Sabrina’s Songs
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: My Baby’s Gone
Record Label: Route 66
|Record Label:
|Route 66 Records/AMG
|Donald
|6306889457
|rt66inc@aol.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Route 66 Records
|Publicity/PR:
|Bensenville
|rt66inc@aol.com
|Manager:
|Route 66 Records
|Bobby Taratino
|13125436480