DK-DAVIS_daddy_dont_cry-cover.jpg

DK Davis “Don’t Cry Daddy” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

DK DAVIS is just coming off his 20th number one recording in the country crossover market. His new single titled “Don’t Cry Daddy” is set for release on July 31, 2023.

Look for it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: DK Davis
Song Title: Don’t Cry Daddy
Publishing: Mac Davis
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Don’t Cry Daddy
Record Label: Route 66
Record Label:
AMG / SONY
BOBBY TARINTANO
312 543 6480
BOBBY@THEAMGCORP.COM
Radio Promotion:
National Record Promotion
Larry Weir

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2023

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC