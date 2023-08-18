DK Davis “Don’t Cry Daddy” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

DK DAVIS is just coming off his 20th number one recording in the country crossover market. His new single titled “Don’t Cry Daddy” is set for release on July 31, 2023.

Look for it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: DK Davis

Song Title: Don’t Cry Daddy

Publishing: Mac Davis

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Don’t Cry Daddy

Record Label: Route 66