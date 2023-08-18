DK Davis “Don’t Cry Daddy” now at radio: Radio/Media Download
DK DAVIS is just coming off his 20th number one recording in the country crossover market. His new single titled “Don’t Cry Daddy” is set for release on July 31, 2023.
Look for it on Spotify and Apple Music.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: DK Davis
Song Title: Don’t Cry Daddy
Publishing: Mac Davis
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Don’t Cry Daddy
Record Label: Route 66
|Record Label:
|AMG / SONY
|BOBBY TARINTANO
|312 543 6480
|BOBBY@THEAMGCORP.COM
|Radio Promotion:
|National Record Promotion
|Larry Weir