DJs, Vocalists, Bass Players And Drummers Choose Porter & Davies!

The appeal of Porter & Davies silent tactile monitoring systems to a range of musicians had never been more apparent than their announcement today of some of the world’s most current high profile DJs, vocalists, bass players and drummers.

Four-time international Dance Award winner, DJ Sasha uses a KT Concert Platform to propel listeners into his innovative electronic music. DJ Lost Frequencies, voted 17 in DJ Mags top 100 last year, joins him with a KT Platform. Both will be making waves across the international scene this summer.

Brits Breakthrough Artist of the Year 2019, gravel voiced singer, songwriter Tom Walker now uses a TT6 KT Platform, while American singer, songwriter Father John Misty has added a KT Platform to his TT6 round throne for his band. Fellow vocalist Grammy nominated Robyn is also using the Porter & Davies systems on tour and she bought the whole band a rig each too.

Westlife’s accomplished bass player, Freddie Thompson, known for his immense groove and unique feel for his instrument is feeling the benefits of his newly acquired KT Concert Platform.

Already established as the industry standard tactile monitoring system in the drumming world, Porter & Davies continue to attract the world’s best drummers to play their products. New to the family are multi Grammy Award winner Kenny Aronoff, Andrew Marshall, drummer for teenage sensation Billie Eilish and George Recile drummer for multi Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan. Other new users include Nic Collins (Phil Collins band), Darby Todd, (Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre) and Rob Hammersmith (Skid Row).

Porter & Davies’ innovative series of silent tactile monitoring systems are all highly sensitive and responsive as well as offering a wide dynamic range and huge punch. Drummers like Matt Sorum (Deadland Ritual), Nir Z, Matt Nicholls (Bring Me The Horizon), Anderson Paak, Marcus Mumford (Mumford & Sons),Tony Palermo (Papa Roach), Zak Starkey (The Who), Jack Bevan (Foals), Jonny Quinn (Snow Patrol) and Matt Johnson (Rufus Wainwright) have enjoyed these benefits so much they have all returned and purchased extra BC2s, TT6 Thrones and BC-Xs!

To find out more about the bands and musicians that use Porter & Davies gear please go to https://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/bands/.

To purchase any of the company’s products please go to https://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/shop/