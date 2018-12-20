DJ Snake Impacts Spotify History

Big ups to DJ Snake. He just became the fifth artist in Spotify history to rack up more than one billion streams on not one, but two original songs. His collaboration “Lean On” with Major Lazer and MØ passed a billion in June of 2017, and as of Oct. 6, Snake’s hit with Justin Bieber follows suit.

“Let Me Love You” dropped in August of 2016, and is a single from Snake’s debut album Encore. Snake tweeted a thank you to Bieber, saying, “We made something timeless together.” The French producer joins the ranks of Drake, Ed Sheeran, Bieber and The Chainsmokers in his achievement.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Snake’s current hit “Taki Taki,” featuring Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna, is also burnin’ ears. It’s earned more than 42 million Spotify streams, as well as more than 35 million views on the YouTube audio clip, as of press time. An official music video is scheduled for release Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Source: Billboard.com