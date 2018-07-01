DJ Carisma Joins TuneIn

TUNEIN has brought in DJ CARISMA to lead Hip-Hop/R&B curation and artist relations. Previously, she was MD at KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES. Previously she did 10 years of service on-air at POWER 106/LOS ANGELES.

“I’ve dedicated my life to promoting artists and music I believe in,” CARISMA said. “Joining TUNEIN amplifies my ability to support artists. I’m excited to join a company that gives me creative freedom and allows my voice to be heard across so many devices and to really put on for the culture globally.”

“CARISMA has proven to be the most valuable DJ and MD in the Hip-Hop and R&B community,” TUNEIN Head of Music DJ REFLEX said. “Our 75 million monthly active users will benefit from her ambition to break artists and her relationships within the industry and artist community. CARISMA will thrive with our premium distribution across mobile, voice enabled devices. I couldn’t be happier for her to help us shape the future of radio.”