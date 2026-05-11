DJ Agape Records Marks 50 Releases, Unveils New Identity and Sets Course for Seven-Artist Expansion

DJ Agape Records is celebrating a defining milestone this April with its 50th release, the EDM anthem Pump It Up by Adrian Taylor, which triggered a new visual identity, a refreshed logo and the new slogan, Feel The Frequency of Love. The moment marks both a catalog achievement and a strategic evolution for the label as it prepares to grow from two artists to a seven-artist roster with a stronger global creative presence.

Since its activation, DJ Agape Records has built a growing cross-platform catalog shaped by consistency, experimentation and genre-fluid creativity. The label’s visible footprint across Beatport, Spotify and other music platforms reflects a steady run of releases connected to Adrian Taylor and collaborations involving The GlobTrotters, giving the brand a foundation that is both artist-led and expansion-ready.

The new identity is designed to express the label’s next chapter with greater clarity, confidence and emotional resonance. More than a visual refresh, the updated logo and slogan position DJ Agape Records as a contemporary independent label building music, worlds and experiences that can move across streaming, performance and screen-based formats.

“Reaching 50 releases is a major creative and entrepreneurial milestone for DJ Agape Records,” said Adrian Niculescu, the creative force, and the founder of DJ Agape Records. “This new identity gives the label a sharper voice and a stronger emotional signature. Feel The Frequency of Love captures the energy behind everything being built — from records for streaming, radio, DJs, clubs and festivals to music created for advertising, games and movies.”

Known for its versatile and growing catalog, DJ Agape Records develops music not only for streaming, radio play, DJs, clubs and festivals, but also for sync-driven opportunities across advertising, video games and film.

The label’s current momentum is anchored by Adrian Taylor as a core artist and by releases involving The GlobTrotters. Across recent releases, DJ Agape Records has continued to explore electronic, crossover and rhythm-forward sounds, establishing a flexible platform for future signings and deeper storytelling around each artist and release.

As DJ Agape Records enters this new phase, the focus is clear: expand selectively, strengthen the brand system, develop a wider artist family and build a catalog with cultural reach across both music-first and media-first environments. The label already maintains discoverable presence across services including Beatport, Spotify, Traxsource, Qobuz, Beatsource and Shazam, creating a strong foundation for its next stage of growth.

About DJ Agape Records

Founded in Los Angeles by Adrian Niculescu — a Romanian-born, Dubai-based entrepreneur, investor, DJ, and music producer — DJ Agape Records is an independent record label and creative music platform built on emotion, movement, and vision genre-fluid releases across electronic, pop, hip-hop, soul and crossover formats. In addition to creating music for streaming, radio, DJs, clubs and festivals, the label also develops music for advertising, video games and movies. Public platform profiles most visibly connect the label with Adrian Taylor and collaborative releases involving The GlobTrotters, while its catalog footprint across streaming and DJ platforms reflects an active release cadence and an expanding international identity.