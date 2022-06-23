Discounted Gold Passes Now Available for the 25th Anniversary Long Island International Film Expo July 13-17

The Long Island Film Expo (LIIFE) is proud to announce that discounted Gold Passes for the 25th Anniversary presentation of the festival are now available at: http://longislandfilm.com/tickets/

Pre-Sale Gold Passes are discounted at $75.00 until May 15th then the price increases to $99.00 when the sale of individual film blocks become available as well. A Gold Pass gets you access to all film screenings, virtual film screenings, panels, the Opening Night Party, Filmmakers Round table, and the Closing Night Awards Ceremony and After Party.

Experience Local and Foreign Film Screenings, Celebrity Appearances, Informative Panels, A Star-Studded Awards Ceremony and Q & A’s with Top Filmmakers From Around The World

For the past 25 years, LIIFE has been the premiere filmmaker community on Long Island, and one of the most respected festivals of its kind in the world; showing almost 125 independent films in many different genres each year.

This year, the 25th installment of LIIFE will be held from July 13th – July 17th at the historic Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave in Bellmore; featuring films from around the globe.

Festivals of the past have included such luminaries as the late Danny Aiello and Ed Asner, Blue Bloods’ Robert Clohessy and Abigail Hawk, Ralph Macchio, John Amos, Daniel Baldwin, Ally Sheedy, 30 Rock’s Kevin Brown, Cathy Moriarty, Steve Buscemi, Ed Burns, William Sadler, Ilene Kristen, and so many more.

LIIFE has become a must attend festival for serious filmmakers; with local and foreign film screenings, celebrity appearances, entertaining and informative panels, a star-studded awards ceremony, Q & A with filmmakers from the world over and networking galore. Sponsored by the Long Island Film-TV Foundation (LIFTF), the County of Nassau, the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and Gold Coast Studios.

For More Information on LIIFE or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.LongIslandFilm.com LIIFE’s sister festival, Scared for Your LIIFE, a short horror festival, is open for submissions at https://filmfreeway.com/ScaredforyourLiife – further details TBA.